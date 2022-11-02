KLFY Report: Scott Police on Scene of Crash Involving School Bus

According to KLFY News 10, Scott Police responded to a crash involving a school bus Wednesday afternoon (Nov. 2).

Eyewitnesses tell KLFY that Scott PD showed up to find the school bus in a ditch after it allegedly struck a utility pole.

The crash is reportedly located on Eraste Landry at Westgate Road and it is unknown if it was carrying students or not.

This is a developing story that will be updated when more information is available.

See the full story here via KLFY News 10.