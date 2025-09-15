(KPEL News) - A tragedy unfolded in St. Martin Parish, according to the Louisiana State Police, when a crash on Louisiana Highway 31 took the life of a 60-year-old man.

Details of the Fatal Louisiana Crash

A tragedy unfolded in St. Martin Parish on Friday at around 5 o'clock in the evening, according to Trooper First Class Peggy Bourque with the Public Affairs Section of the Louisiana State Police, as a single-vehicle crash happened.

The crash happened on Louisiana Highway 31 near Olest Tauzin Road, and the crash took the life of the driver, a man who lived in Scott.

What the Louisiana State Police Discovered at the Scene

Bourque says officials went out to the scene, and during the preliminary investigation, troopers say that Alex James' truck was going southbound on Louisiana Highway 31.

As he continued to drive, troopers say the man ended up driving off on the right side of the road while trying to negotiate a curve in the road.

What caused James to lose control of his truck is not known at this time, but the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

More Details Released About the Crash

Bourque says investigators believe James then tried to regain control of the truck, but was unsuccessful.

The man overcorrected with the wheel, and unfortunately, the truck ran off the road once again.

Truck Overturns After Striking Building in St. Martin Parish

His vehicle hit a building and then flipped over.

Bourque says that James was not wearing a seat belt, and his injuries were severe. The man was pronounced dead by the coroner's office at the scene of the crash.

As is typical in a fatal crash, routine toxicology samples were taken for analysis at a lab. Safety Reminder from Louisiana Troopers for All Drivers Troopers want to remind all drivers that it is illegal to drive when any substance impairs you. Everyone who is in a vehicle in Louisiana is required to wear a seat belt. Distracted driving continues to cause fatal crashes, and troopers remind everyone not to let anything distract them while they are driving. If you are experiencing fatigue, you are advised not to drive. Everyone driving in Louisiana is reminded to follow all traffic laws while on the roadway.

Bourque says the investigation into the crash is ongoing.