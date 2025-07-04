Officials confirm rising death toll, missing campers and families feared swept away

As the full scope of the devastating flash flooding in Texas's Hill Country begins to take shape, officials have confirmed at least 13 deaths, with more than 20 campers still unaccounted for along the Guadalupe River.

The flood, which began in the early morning hours of the Fourth of July, has left a path of destruction across Kerr County and beyond, with search and rescue efforts still underway as the sun set on Friday.

The disaster began around 4 a.m. Thursday morning, when more than a foot of rain fell rapidly, sending the Guadalupe River surging over 30 feet in some areas, washing away RV parks, cabins, and riverside camps with terrifying force.

Acting Governor Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, filling in for Gov. Greg Abbott who is currently out of state, confirmed the rising death toll during a 4 p.m. press conference and warned that the number may “continue to grow.”

Families left searching for loved ones

While some families have received the good news that loved ones are safe, others remain in anguish.

Among those reported missing are couples, children, and entire families swept away by floodwaters near the HTR RV park and local campgrounds in Kerrville.

Missing Individuals and Families

DeeAnn and Gary Knetsch

Last seen at the HTR RV park in Kerrville before the floodwaters overtook the area. Family and authorities are asking anyone with information to come forward immediately.

Megan and Jake Moeller

Also staying at the HTR RV park, the couple has not been seen or heard from since the flooding began.

Robert Leroy Brake Sr. and Joni Kay Brake

The Brake family was staying in a cabin at the HTR Texas campgrounds . Relatives say they’ve had no contact since the flood and are asking the public to reach out with any information. Anyone with information is urged to call Ryen Brake at 817-521-6927 .

Source: KHOU

Lainey Landry

A camper at Camp Mystic, Lainey has not been heard from since the flooding. Her parents, Ben and Natalie Landry, are pleading for help and ask anyone who sees her to call 713-213-3140.

Source: KHOU

As of Friday afternoon, more than 20 girls from Camp Mystic were still unaccounted for, though officials say their families have been notified.

Camp Mystic is one of the most well-known girls’ camps in the region, hosting over 750 campers during the summer. Emergency teams are combing the riverbank and surrounding woods, working around the clock to reunite children with their families.

Power, water outages add to the chaos

The flood’s impact has been worsened by widespread power, water, and communication outages across parts of Kerr County. Cell service and internet access remain limited in several flood-affected zones, making it harder for families to communicate and locate loved ones.

One confirmed fatality occurred at Louise Hays Park in Kerrville, according to local authorities. Many other deaths are believed to have taken place in submerged RV parks and cabins where visitors may have been sleeping when the water hit.

State and local response underway

The Texas Division of Emergency Management, Texas Game Wardens, and multiple local first responder units are continuing active search and rescue operations by boat and air. Additional resources are expected to arrive through the weekend.

Lt. Gov. Patrick emphasized the speed of the disaster, explaining that the Guadalupe River rose at a rate that left little to no warning. “This was a life-threatening emergency, and we are still in the thick of it,” he said.

A full list of missing individuals is being maintained by local authorities and updated as more information becomes available. The Kerr County Sheriff’s Office is urging the public to stay off roads in the flood zone and to avoid attempting to access the river areas.

For the latest information and updates on missing persons related to the Texas flooding, visit KHOU’s report.

As Gulf Coast communities rally behind Texas in this time of tragedy, Louisiana-based responders like the Cajun Navy may be called on once again to assist.

And for many in Acadiana and across Louisiana, this story feels heartbreakingly close, whether through family, friends, or the all-too-familiar trauma of losing loved ones to fast-rising water.

We will continue to provide updates as more names and information become available. Our thoughts are with the families waiting for answers, and the first responders risking their lives to bring them home.