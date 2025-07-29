(Austin, TX) As predicted, the Texas Lottery's drawings on Monday night produced another huge lottery win in the Lone Star State. The Texas Lottery has already written checks to winners in Carthage, Tyler, Eagle Pass, Edinburg, Del Valle, Humble, and Dallas in the past couple of months, and now, they're going to be writing another big check following Monday night's drawings.

It would be okay if you wanted to act surprised upon hearing the news of a $450,000 winner in one of Monday's games, but the truth is, we told you it would happen. In a story that was published on July 28th, yours truly, your favorite "lotologist", that's what you call someone who studies lotteries, told that one game was due for a big win, and let's just say, it happened.

Monday's Powerball jackpot certainly had the attention of most Texas Lottery players on Monday. The multi-state game offered an estimated jackpot prize of $365 million for the annuitized version of the prize. The lump sum payout was estimated to be $164.5 million.

Here is how Monday's Powerball drawing played out:

Our sources at Powerball confirmed that no tickets sold for the July 28, 2025, drawing matched all the numbers needed to claim the jackpot. There was a ticket sold in California that matched all five of the white balls to earn a Match 5 Million prize.

What Were The Powerball Numbers for Monday Night?

Here are the numbers from Monday's Powerball drawing:

07 35 36 43 62 Powerball 03 Power Play x3

The Texas Lottery did confirm that just over 26,700 tickets sold for Monday's Powerball returned money to their investors. However, the largest prize earned by a Texas-sold ticket was only $300. So, no. It wasn't a great night for Powerball in Texas.

Texas Two-Step is the other big money draw game that plays on Mondays in Texas. Last night, the jackpot for Texas Two-Step was listed at $450,000. Although it is not the highest jackpot that game has ever produced, the number was pretty high lately for that game.

And based on our totally unscientific mathematical calculations, we determined, and mentioned in an article from Monday, that Texas Two-Step was "due to get a winner". And it happened, sometimes the way the algorithms line things up can be pretty scary, but not if you just won $450,000.

Where Was the $450,000 Texas Lottery Winner Sold?

We do know that the winning ticket was sold in Abilene at the DK#24 on South Clack. The Texas Lottery confirmed that the point of purchase and the fact that the winning ticket did match all four of the Texas Two-Step numbers and the Bonus for a jackpot prize of $450,000.

The Powerball jackpot will now climb to an estimated top prize of $384 million for Wednesday's drawing. Texas Two-Step will start a new jackpot at $200,000 for its next drawing. And, your next chance to be an instant millionaire will come tonight with the Mega Millions game. That game's estimated annuitized top prize is $130 million.

Please remember that all lottery games involve a risk of losing money. If you play, you could lose. If you have a gambling problem, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The call and the referral to counseling are at no cost to you or your family.