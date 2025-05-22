(Austin, TX) Wednesday nights are busy at the Texas Lottery offices in Austin. Not only do the folks at "the lottery" have to monitor the multi-state Powerball drawing. But Texas has its own big money lottery game, Lotto Texas with Extra!, that also draws on Wednesday nights.

Based on our public school education, mathematical abilities, we have deduced that for the low price of less than $5, a lottery player in Texas could have had the chance to win more than $169 million last night.

Now, in order to have won all that money, you'd have to have hit the Powerball numbers and the Lotto Texas numbers. And here is a shocker, nobody did that in Texas last night, but we do have a new Texas millionaire to tell you about

Now, on to the Powerball drawing for Wednesday, May 21, 2025.

Our sources at Powerball did confirm that no tickets sold for last night's game matched the numbers needed to claim the game's top prize of $146.7 million last night. So the jackpot will roll over for Saturday's drawing. In fact, the estimated jackpot on Saturday for Powerball will be $163 million for the annuity or $73.3 million for the lump sum payout.

While there was no jackpot winner in Powerball last night, there were three Match 5 Million prizes awarded. Those tickets that matched all five of the white balls but missed on the Powerball were sold in New Hampshire, Kansas, and Texas.

What Were Wednesday's Powerball Numbers?

The Powerball numbers from Wednesday, May 21, 2025, were reported to be:

09 29 31 34 43 Powerball 02 Power Play x2

If you matched some of those numbers on your ticket, you can verify your prize at the Official Texas Lottery website. You can also get prize redemption details there. And you can check your Lotto Texas with Extra! numbers from Wednesday too.

Our sources in Austin at the Texas Lottery confirmed that Wednesday's million-dollar Powerball winner was sold in McKinney. If you played Powerball at the Walmart Supercenter on Redbud Blvd, you need to check your numbers.

How Much is the Mega Millions Jackpot on Friday Night?

Lotto Texas with Extra! did not produce a jackpot winner last night. The game drew for a top prize of $22 million on Wednesday, but no tickets matched the numbers needed to claim that prize. There were five tickets that earned a prize of $12,440 in last night's drawing. Another seven tickets sold for Lotto Texas with Extra! earned a prize of $2,440.

Your next chance at instant millions comes on Friday night with the next Mega Millions drawing. That jackpot prize is estimated to be $154 million for the annuitized jackpot or $69 million for the lump sum or cash payout.

Please note that lottery games do involve a risk of losing money. If you have a gambling problem, help is available. Call 1-800-GAMBLER. The call is free, and the referral to counseling is at no charge for you and your family as well. Good Luck.