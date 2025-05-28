(Austin, TX) As far as busy goes, Tuesday isn't the busiest of nights for the Texas Lottery in Austin. Our fearless flingers of ping pong balls in Austin only have one major drawing on Tuesday night, that is the multi-state lottery game Mega Millions.

Just to be clear, there are daily drawings in games like Pick 3, Daily 4, and All or Nothing that play Monday through Saturday, but Mega Millions is the biggest of the draws on Tuesday, that's for sure.

Last night, lottery players across the state had the chance to enhance their personal net worth by a tidy sum of $173 million for the estimated annuitized jackpot. Or, a player who matched all the numbers needed could opt for the cash payout or lump sum, as we like to call it, which was estimated to be $75.7 million on Tuesday night.

If you did not get the chance to see the drawing as it happened live last night. Here is the replay courtesy of the Mega Millions YouTube channel.

Since Mega Millions made significant changes in the way their game is played back in April, the increase in winners has been duly noted. According to a press release from Mega Millions non-jackpot payouts on the game have jumped by 300%. And since the game has been revamped, players who just match the Mega Ball have won more than $18.8 million in prizes.

What Were Tuesday's Mega Millions Lottery Numbers?

Granted, it is still nowhere close to being a sure thing, but at least with the enhanced Mega Millions, you have a better shot of getting more than your investment back than you ever did before. So, let's check on your investment. Here are the numbers from Tuesday night.

06 28 34 48 62 Mega Ball 09

There were no tickets sold across the Mega Millions footprint that matched all the numbers needed to claim the game's jackpot prize. There were no Match 5 Million winners sold for last night either. The top prize earned by a Mega Millions ticket was a single prize of $30,000. And no, that was not sold in-state.

What Was the Largest Lottery Prize Won in Texas on Tuesday Night?

In Texas, the largest single prize earned was a $5,000 payout on two tickets that matched four white balls and had a "10x" multiplier. But even more interesting than that is the total number of "10x" Texas players garnered in Tuesday's game.

According to our sources at the Texas Lottery, there were 570 winning tickets sold for last night's game that had their prize money multiplied times ten. There were 375 tickets sold in Texas that only matched the Mega Ball, but because of the "10x" multiplier, those tickets are worth $50 this morning.

How Much is the Powerball Lottery Jackpot For Tonight's Drawing?

Your next chance at instant millions will come with tonight's Powerball drawing. The jackpot in that game is estimated to be $189 million. You can also win big money, to the tune of $23.5 million tonight with the Lotto Texas with Extra! game.

Powerball's most recent jackpot win came in the April 26th drawing. Lotto Texas with Extra! last made a winner in February when a ticket sold in Austin claimed the top prize of $83.5 million.

Please remember that lottery games involve a risk of losing money. If you have a gambling problem, help is available by calling 1-877-770-STOP (7867). The call and the referrals to counseling are free for you and your family.