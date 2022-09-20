The Rise In Violence Is Everywhere – The Joe Cunningham Show

The Joe Cunningham Show airs 3-4 p.m. every weekday on NewsTalk 96.5 KPEL. The daily show notes offer you a look into the topics of the day and the links to the top stories and Joe's own writings on the state of politics in Louisiana and around the country. Follow Joe on Twitter at @JoePCunningham and Like the Joe Cunningham Show on Facebook. You can also subscribe to the Joe Cunningham Show podcast on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, or Amazon.

Violence In Our Schools and On Our Streets

Police still have no suspect in Friday's fatal shooting of LSU student Allison Rice but are currently saying that they believe the shooting was a "random act" that took place while she was waiting at a train crossing. Last week, we had multiple area schools go into lockdown over threats of violence. There was also a report of a student who wrote problematic song lyrics and was called in by administrators.

Crime is up, or at least the number of reports we're seeing pop up in local outlets appears to be. In New Orleans, crime is the number one issue in the recall of Mayor LaToya Cantrell, and with a large number of officers walking off the job, it's difficult for law enforcement to respond to every call.

We have a problem in our country. There are multiple factors. Part of it is partisan - you see those crime rates really spiking in urban areas, and most of those areas are run by Democrats. But you also see them on the rise in Republican areas, as well. This is more than partisanship. The whole country, it feels like, is getting mentally unwell and it really feels like there is a growing number of people (though nowhere near the majority) who are fine seeing order give way to anarchy.

The Midterm Update

This is, I think, part of the reason why the midterm polling is shifting back to the GOP. There was a honeymoon period toward the end of the summer where the Democrats were getting high-profile things done, there were no major disasters looming, and gas prices were going down. But people don't feel safe anymore. They don't feel safe economically and they don't feel safe personally. They are worried about their families in more ways than one.

That seems to be why the GOP has pivoted in recent weeks to more "soft on crime" accusations against Democrats. Even Mehmet Oz, who is still the most likely swing state Republican candidate to lose, is focusing more on John Fetterman's soft on crime approach and drifting away from the "he's scared to debate me" rhetoric.

Georgia is shaping up to be a total loss for Democrats, Republicans are within striking distance in Arizona and Nevada, and there is still some GOP spending happening in even deep blue House seats.

The Tropics Are Getting Active

We've got Invest 98L now predicted to be named storm by the end of the week. The National Hurricane Center's midday update gave the system a 60 percent chance of development within the next 48 hours, and 80 percent chance in the next five days. It's the first system that is really proving to be a threat to the Gulf. We are keeping an eye on it. But the question is: Are you and your family prepared if it does head our way?

