The Time Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Outfielder Tyler Robertson Made ESPN SportsCenter’s Top 10 Plays

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - The excitement for Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns baseball is at a high level right now.

The program has been longing to go back to the College World Series for the first time since its only time in 2000. The Cajuns have gotten close a few times with some great teams over the years but Omaha has been just out of reach, for now. This 2023 version of the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns has been building excitement throughout the season and reminded fans of 2014 when they beat #1-ranked LSU in Baton Rouge on Tuesday night, the same program the Cajuns defeated when Louisiana last beat a #1-ranked team during that special season.

Two years ago, the Cajuns were in a fight for first place in the Sun Belt Conference's West Division with Little Rock. Unfortunately, the Cajuns were swept by their heated rival (similar to the disappointing series lost last weekend to Troy).

One bright moment came out of that weekend series, though. Sophomore Outfielder Tyler Robertson made a sensational catch against the Jaguars. The play made an appearance on SportsCenter's Top 10 Plays, landing at the number 5 spot.

The Alabama product's versatility to play the infield and the outfield helped him get drafted by the San Diego Padres in the 14th round of the 2022 MLB draft. He currently plays Single-A baseball in the California League, according to baseball-reference.com.

The Cajuns will next play against James Madison for the first time ever on the baseball diamond. The weekend series can be heard on Newstalk 96.5 FM KPEL.

