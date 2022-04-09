Top 5 Places to Get Nachos in Lafayette

I have been craving nachos for about a week now and when I tried to think of a place that had amazing nachos I couldn't come up with a restaurant. I mean I know that there are several restaurants that offer nachos but I wanted the best.

I have come to learn that when I need a question answered I have to turn to social media and the comments did not disappoint.

If you need me this weekend just know that I will be at one or all of these restaurants.

Here are the top 5 places to get great nachos in Lafayette:

Townsquare Media photo by John Falcon Newly-remodeled Dean-O's South Townsquare Media photo by John Falcon loading...

5. Deano’s

Deano's Crawfish Nachos are a fan favorite. I mean you can't go wrong with nachos topped with crawfish tails and their creamy, cheesy, spicy sauce. If you don't believe me check out the photo below of what this delicious dish looks like.

Deano's is located at 2312 Kaliste Saloom Rd and at 305 Bertrand Dr.

5. The Cajun Table Google Maps loading...

4. Cajun Table

The Cajun Table is known for all sorts of tasty treats but these nachos look absolutely amazing. I will admit that I have not been to this restaurant in quite some time but that looks like it is all about to change.

Staff Photo Staff Photo loading...

The Cajun Table is located at 4510 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy Suite C & D.

Google maps Google maps loading...

3. La Hacienda

I can honestly say that I have never ordered the nachos from this restaurant but I am positive that they are great.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

La Hacienda has three locations at 3136 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy, 809 Albertson Pkwy #5096 in Broussard, and at 3546 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

2. Trapp's

Rumor has it that Trapp's has delicious food and from what I can tell the nachos are a hit. I personally can't wait to try out this dish.

Trapps is located at 209 N Morgan Ave in Broussard.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

1. Fat Pat's

Fat Pat's is a go-to for my family. We love everything they serve, including the nachos. If you haven't tried their nachos yet then hurry up and get an order for yourself, you won't be disappointed.

Fat Pats has four locations at 626 Verot School Rd, 6925 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy, 117 Westmark Blvd, and at 3900 NE Evangeline Thwy #100, 3900 NE Evangeline Thruway.

Other restaurants that were mentioned were:

Blanchards BBQ

El Portrillo Mexican Restaurant and Grill

The Patriot Inn

Chuy’s

El Pollo Loco

Tula Tacos + Amigos

Blu Basil

La Fonda’s

El Camino Mexican Restaurant

BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse

Swanky’s Downtown

La Carreta

Barandas Fresh Mexican Grill

Zorbas

Nine Restaurants We Need In Lafayette