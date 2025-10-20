(KPEL News) - A sad situation played out on a Louisiana Highway Saturday evening as officials with the Louisiana State Police investigated a fatal crash on a state highway where two trucks collided, and a driver of one truck died at the scene.

According to Louisiana State Police Trooper Eddie Thomas, investigators do suspect impairment by the driver of one of those trucks.

What Happened on Louisiana Highway 107?

Two vehicles were traveling down Louisiana Highway 107, and Thomas says the preliminary investigation indicates 40-year-old Ramon Galbon was traveling southbound on the roadway. In the opposite direction, another truck was traveling on the roadway when, for an unknown reason, Galbon's truck crashed into the centerline and slammed into the other truck.

Preliminary Findings from State Police

Trooper Thomas says Galbon was not wearing a seat belt when the collision happened, and he was pronounced dead by the coroner's office at the scene of the crash. The driver of the other truck did have minor injuries, and he was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Toxicology Tests and Ongoing Investigation

As is standard in any serious or fatal crash, officials collected standard toxicology samples, which will be submitted for analysis by a lab to determine if any substances impaired either driver. Trooper Thomas says the Louisiana State Police does suspect impairment on the part of Galbon was a factor in this fatal crash.

The crash happened at around 7:15 Saturday evening near Pineville.

Louisiana State Police Safety Reminders for All Drivers

Anyone in a vehicle in the state of Louisiana must be wearing the proper restraint.

If you feel tired when you get behind the wheel, officials say it's better not to drive than to drive when you are fatigued.

Distracted driving is the leading cause of fatal crashes in Louisiana, and officials remind all drivers never to let anything distract them when behind the wheel.

Louisiana State Police officials remind drivers that no one is allowed to drive when any substance impairs them.

The crash continues to be investigated.

