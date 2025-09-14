Louisiana Mourns Retired Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Deputy Killed in Fiery Crash
(KPEL News) - It was early on Friday morning, September 12, that a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 338 claimed the life of a former Vermilion Parish Sheriff's deputy.
Tributes began pouring out for the 56-year-old former deputy when news began to spread of his passing.
Officials with the Louisiana State Police say that Charles Levine's truck crossed the centerline of the highway and hit another truck head-on.
The Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office shared with the public pictures of Levine's time with the department via Facebook. Sheriff Eddie Langlinais shared the following:
What Happened?
At around six o'clock on the morning of Friday, September 12, a truck being driven by a 56-year-old man crossed the centerline of Louisiana Highway 338 near Bonvillian Road.
The reason the man's truck went off the roadway in Vermilion Parish is still under investigation.
What Caused the Deadly Collision?
According to Louisiana State Police Trooper First Class Peggy Bourque, with the Public Affairs Section of the State Police, the man's truck collided with another truck in the opposite lane, head-on.
Truck Fire Erupts After Head-On Impact
When the head-on crash happened near Bonvillian Road, Bourque says officials with the investigators have determined that Levine's truck became engulfed in fire.
Bourque says they are investigating all aspects of the crash, but they do not know why he crossed the centerline of the highway or whether or not he was wearing a seat belt.
The investigation into the crash continues.
