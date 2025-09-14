(KPEL News) - It was early on Friday morning, September 12, that a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 338 claimed the life of a former Vermilion Parish Sheriff's deputy.

Tributes began pouring out for the 56-year-old former deputy when news began to spread of his passing.

Officials with the Louisiana State Police say that Charles Levine's truck crossed the centerline of the highway and hit another truck head-on.

The Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office shared with the public pictures of Levine's time with the department via Facebook. Sheriff Eddie Langlinais shared the following:

"It is with deep sadness that we acknowledge the passing of retired Sheriff’s Deputy Charles Levine.

Charles served Vermilion Parish with honor, dedication, and integrity. His commitment to upholding the law and protecting others left a lasting impact on Vermilion Parish. Beyond his professional commitments, Charles had positive interactions with every person he encountered, always greeting people with a smile, both on and off the job.

Even after his tenure with the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office, Charles’ legacy remained a source of pride and inspiration to those who worked alongside him. He frequently visited the Sheriff's Office, maintaining his relationship with those who work here after he moved into his retirement.

On behalf of the entire Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office, I extend our heartfelt condolences to the Levine family and friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing and working alongside Charles. May you find comfort in the memories you shared and strength in the support of those who care.

We are grateful for Charles’ service, and we honor his commitment to Vermilion Parish."

What Happened?

At around six o'clock on the morning of Friday, September 12, a truck being driven by a 56-year-old man crossed the centerline of Louisiana Highway 338 near Bonvillian Road.

The reason the man's truck went off the roadway in Vermilion Parish is still under investigation.

What Caused the Deadly Collision?

According to Louisiana State Police Trooper First Class Peggy Bourque, with the Public Affairs Section of the State Police, the man's truck collided with another truck in the opposite lane, head-on.

Truck Fire Erupts After Head-On Impact

When the head-on crash happened near Bonvillian Road, Bourque says officials with the investigators have determined that Levine's truck became engulfed in fire.

Bourque says they are investigating all aspects of the crash, but they do not know why he crossed the centerline of the highway or whether or not he was wearing a seat belt.

The investigation into the crash continues.

