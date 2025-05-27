Officials with the Louisiana State Police were called out to investigate a fatal traffic crash that happened on Louisiana Highway 14 Saturday morning.

Two vehicles were involved in a crash that happened at around 2 o'clock in the morning.

What We Know About The Devastating Crash

According to Trooper First Class Matt Gaspard with the Public Affairs Section of State Police, officials have conducted a preliminary investigation of the fatal crash.

Gaspard says a 25-year-old man was driving down Louisiana Highway 14 was drive a pickup truck southbound.

At the same time, a Jeep Wrangler was driving down the road in the same direction.

Late-Night Crash Happens

They have yet to be able to determine what motivated the driver of the pickup truck to do this, but he just decided to take an illegal U-turn on the roadway.

When he took the U-turn, the Jeep Wrangler smashed right into the door of the pickup truck.

Gaspard says Jacob Hummel of Lake Charles was in the truck and sustained massive injuries despite the fact that he was wearing a seat belt.

Tragic Crash Leaves One Person Dead And Another With Serious Injuries

Hummel was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The person driving the Jeep Wrangler was also wearing a seat belt and received serious injuries. That person was taken to an area hospital to be treated for those injuries.

As is typical in a case involving a fatality, a standard toxicology sample was taken from each of the drivers. A lab will analyze the samples.

Officials With The Louisiana State Police Have Reminders For Drivers

Louisiana State Police officials remind drivers to prevent all distractions while driving.

Officials want to remind all drivers to remember it is always best not to drive when you are fatigued.

Another reminder from the State Police is to never drive when you are impaired by any substance.

Drivers must obey all traffic laws.

Everyone in the vehicle must be properly buckled up.

The crash that claimed the life of the Lake Charles man remains under investigation.

