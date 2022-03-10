Another day, another record set for gas prices in Louisiana.

On Wednesday, the Bayou State set a new record high as the statewide average for a gallon of regular gasoline was $4.04. That's about 3 cents higher than the previous record set in 2008 when the price last reached the $4 mark. Today, gas prices broke that record as the statewide average for a gallon of regular gasoline is $4.13. AAA says gas prices have jumped 90 cents in the last month.

Well, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry says he has the answer to our high gas problems.

First, Let's Travel Back In Time 11 Years Ago

In September of 2011, President Barack Obama gave a speech to a Joint Session of the U.S. Congress outlining his Amercian Jobs Act for the country still trying to recover from the 2008 recession. During the speech, then U.S. Congressman Jeff Landry printed out a small white sign to raise when Obama mentioned how he planned to put more Americans to work.

Landry held up the sign when Obama acknowledged that Republicans might have ideas different from his $447 billion jobs package. Since Landry was sworn into office earlier that year, he has been a strong advocate for offshore workers and the need for more drilling in the Gulf of Mexico.

What Is The One Item Jeff Landry Says Will Lower Gas Prices?

Fast forward 11 years to today and the U.S. economy is struggling again, this time following the COVID shutdown. And gas prices, which were already steadily increasing before Russia began invading Ukraine, are now accelerating at an even more rapid pace.

Now, current Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry is challenging President Joe Biden to drill more in the U.S. and return America to energy independence.

Yes, a drillbit. As you can tell, the message is delivered a little bit tongue-in-cheek but Landry maintains the legitimacy of the drillbit in helping the people in the U.S.

When you put this bit in the ground here in America, you reduce the cost of energy, you make us more secure, you build a bigger, stronger, better middle class, and you take the burden off of the poor. So, why don't you help us lower the gasoline prices and utilites by allowing Americans and Louisianians to use this tool more often.

No word yet on whether President Biden will take AG Landry's advice.

