(KPEL) - A man who many in Acadiana have come to know has been arrested in Terrebonne Parish on several charges.

Joseph II Lee Segura, who is infamously known for wearing skimpy clothing while out in public, was arrested on August 23, 2025, in Terrbonne Parish.

According to the Terrebonne Parish arrest records, Segura was arrested on the following charges:

ONSITE CHARGE: 14:402 - TAKING CONTRABAND TO/FROM PENAL INSTITUTIONS PROHIBITED (FELONY); Arrest Date 08/23/2025; Bond - SURETY; Set By JUDGE JUAN PICKETT;

ONSITE CHARGE: 40:967 - PROHIBITED ACTS - SCHEDULE II (POSSESSION); Arrest Date 08/23/2025; Bond - SURETY; Set By JUDGE JUAN PICKETT;

ONSITE CHARGE: 14:95 - ILLEGAL CARRYING OF WEAPON IN PRESENCE OF CDS (FELONY); Arrest Date 08/23/2025; Bond - SURETY, $150000.00; Set By JUDGE JUAN PICKETT;

ONSITE CHARGE: 14:81 - INDECENT BEHAVIOR WITH A JUVENILE; Arrest Date 08/23/2025; Bond - SURETY; Set By JUDGE JUAN PICKETT;

ONSITE CHARGE: 14:106.3 - UNLAWFUL EXHIBITION OF SEXUALLY EXPLICIT MATERIAL IN A MOTOR VEHICLE 1ST OFFENSE (MISD); Arrest Date 08/23/2025; Bond - SURETY; Set By JUDGE JUAN PICKETT;

In 2022, Segura was arrested by the Franklin Police for sunbathing nude on the roof of a house.

"Joe Lee the Dancing Cowboy" has become Acadiana-famous for his dancing at various parades and festivals in Louisiana. Still, in recent years, we have not seen many photos or videos of him while out in public.

For those unfamiliar with Segura's outfits while out in public, this is what he has worn, which has caught the attention of many in South Louisiana.

