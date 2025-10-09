(Lafayette, LA) - Officials at the Lafayette Police Department are hoping the public will help in their quest to identify a man they believe could be tied to the shooting this past weekend in downtown Lafayette.

Shooting Incident on Cypress Street – What Happened

According to Sergeant Robin Green with the Lafayette Police Department, a shooting happened just after 12 o'clock on the morning of Sunday, October 5. The shooting was reported in the 100 block of Cypress Street. She says the shooting injured one person.

Green also says that the shooting incident followed a disturbance situation that had happened on Jefferson Street late Saturday evening into early Sunday morning.

She says police were responding to a disturbance involving a large group of people in the 200 block of Jefferson Street when shots rang out. It was then discovered that one person had been injured by gunfire.

Police and Crime Stoppers Launch Search for Suspect

The search began immediately to identify who was responsible for the shooting. Now Lafayette Crime Stoppers and the Lafayette Police Department are hoping to identify the person seen in pictures on the Crime Stoppers Facebook page in reference to their ongoing investigation into the attempted second-degree murder case.

According to Lafayette Crime Stoppers, they believe this man is the person responsible for the shooting in downtown Lafayette that sent a man to the hospital.

Anonymous Tips Line and P3 App Information

According to the Lafayette Police Department and officials with the Lafayette Crime Stoppers Program, they are asking for the public's help in identifying this man. They say that anyone who knows anything can call the Lafayette Crime Stoppers Tips Line at 337-232-TIPS (8477). All callers to the TIPS line remain anonymous.

Reward Offered for Information Leading to Arrest

Another way to give information is to download the P3 app on any mobile device. If your information leads to an arrest, then you could get a cash reward.