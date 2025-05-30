(Abbeville, Louisiana) - One neighborhood in South Louisiana has had enough of the youth in their city disturbing them.

KLFY News 10 reports that residents along St. Peter Avenue in Abbeville are tired of the noise and threat of danger some are bringing to their street at night.

The news station spoke to a councilperson who says that he experienced the chaos himself when he decided to drive down the street, but won't subject himself to that again.

According to the councilman News 10 spoke to, the youth are smoking, drinking, and dancing in the street, while traffic attempts to navigate through them.

Those who live along St. Peter Ave. say the noise isn't the only thing they're worried about, and they say the threat of gunfire keeps them in their homes when they'd rather be outdoors.

READ MORE: Major Drug Bust in South Louisiana

READ MORE: One Person injured in Lafayette Fire

Councilman Francis Plaisance of District B says he hopes to work with others on the council and with the pollice chiief so that they can restore peace along St. Peter Ave. Plaisance says that many who live in that area of the city are retired and that they don't deserve to be subjected to this type of behavior.

A concerned citizen told News 10:

“Right now, we are having problems with the young kids. They are going to everyone’s home. They are burglarizing, they’re also vandalizing and they’re also gambling under areas where we don’t even gamble and it’s not allowed and it’s all the time of the night and they are shooting. They put guns under your homes, under your car, if you have anything that’s not locked down, they are picking it up and taking it.”

When this concern was raised at a recent council meeting, the chief of police stated that the data show they've only responded to two calls in that area. The chief advises residents to document disturbances so that the police can review the area's cameras and take appropriate action.

Councilman Plaisance says residents have called the police when kids are in the streets disturbing the peace, but that their calls have fallen on deaf ears.