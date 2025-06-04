(KPEL-FM) A Texas Lottery retailer who operates in "The Heights" neighborhood in Houston, Texas, confided in me over the weekend that the new Mega Millions game is all his customers are talking about. The Mega Millions multi-state lottery game has been played in Texas since 2003.

In that time, the Mega Millions game has made 15 jackpot winners in the Lone Star State. The most recent Mega Millions jackpot win in Texas came last year when a ticket sold in Sugar Land hit for more than $800 million.

And while jackpot wins will certainly get chins wagging, the reason my friend in Houston says his customers are so excited about the "enhanced" Mega Millions is the change in the way the multipliers work. Up until April 8th, the multiplier was part of the drawing; now each ticket is randomly assigned a multiplier of 2x,3x,4x,5x, or 10x.

How Has the Mega Millions Lottery Changed This Year?

Those random multipliers can take a player's investment of $5 and turn it into $50 really quickly, or in the case of last night's big win in Texas, it can take a "meaningful win" and turn it into a "life-changing" prize. Let's look at Tuesday's drawing.

First things first, I love host John Crow's suit. Can you tell it's summer in the South? Y'all did know that the Mega Millions drawings are supervised by the Georgia Lottery and held in Atlanta on Tuesday and Friday nights.

Now, about the jackpot of $202 million that was up for grabs on Tuesday. According to our sources at Mega Millions and the Texas Lottery, there were no tickets sold across the game's footprint that matched the numbers needed to claim that annuitized estimated prize amount.

What Were The Mega Millions Lottery Numbers From Tuesday Night?

However, there was a Texas-sold ticket that "rang the bell" big time with a "10x" win on what would normally be considered just a "decent win" by lotologists. Here were the numbers that were drawn for Tuesday's game.

16 24 29 36 45 Mega Ball 13

Our sources in Austin at the Texas Lottery confirmed that the Texas winner was one of two tickets that earned the largest prize paid out in Tuesday's game. The Texas-sold ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Mega Ball. Without the multiplier, that ticket is worth $10,000. However, the ticket was assigned a multiplier of "10x," which means that $10,000 is now $100.000.

Of all the tickets sold in Texas for Mega Millions on Tuesday, 22,144 were confirmed as winners by the Texas lottery. Of those 22,144 winners, 717 of those tickets had their prize multiplied times 10. So, it's pretty easy to see why Texas Lottery players are "digging the new format" of the Mega Millions game.

How Much is the Powerball Jackpot for Tonight's Drawing?

Your next chance at instant millions comes in two games played in Texas tonight. Those games would be Powerball with an estimated annuitized jackpot of $30 million. The other game is Lotto Texas with Extra! That game will offer players a chance to win $25.2 million. Meanwhile, Friday's Mega Millions jackpot will jump to an estimated $223 million.

Playing lottery games involves the risk of losing money. Please play responsibly and spend only what you can afford to lose. If you have a gambling problem, help is available for you and your family at no cost. Just dial 1-800-GAMBLER, and a compassionate professional is standing by to help. Good Luck.