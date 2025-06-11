(Austin, TX) Seems to me if you were looking for stable employment in the state of Texas, there are a couple of jobs you could have that will always be around. If you know how to cook brisket, you'll always be welcome in Austin, Abilene, and San Marcos.

If you like to disappoint people, you could play for the Dallas Cowboys football team, or Texas A&M, for that matter. Or, if you really want job security, you could be the guy or gal who supplies ink to the Texas Lottery for their check-writing machine.

Did Anyone Win The Mega Millions Jackpot on Tuesday Night?

Maybe if the Cowboys or the Aggies played the Texas Lottery, they could find out what it feels like to be a winner. Because in Tuesday's Mega Millions lottery game, the state of Texas, via the Texas Lottery Commission, made 21,971 winners. Yeah, that's how many winning tickets were sold in Texas just for Mega Millions.

It would seem to me that with that many winning tickets sold, you might be holding one of them, so let's take a look at the Mega Millions drawing for Tuesday, June 10, 2025.

As you can see on the screen above, the annuitized jackpot for Mega Millions last night was a cool $243 million. No, nobody won the jackpot, but we did have someone come close.

$4 Million Winning Ticket Sold for Mega Millions Drawing Tuesday Night

A ticket sold in Tennessee matched all five of the white balls drawn last night but missed the Mega Ball. However, as a consolation, the Tennessee ticket holder can find peace in knowing that not only did they win the "Match 5 Million" prize, but the multiplier on that winning ticket was four. So, the actual prize for that big Tennessee win was $4 million.

Congratulations to them, but we're in Texas, aren't we? So let's take a look at the Texas winners in Tuesday's Mega Millions. If you'd like to verify your ticket, you can do so officially at the Texas Lottery website. But here are the numbers that we saw roll out of the hopper in Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing.

10 11 14 38 45 Mega Ball 24

Our sources at the Texas Lottery let us know that there were, in fact, two big wins in the Mega Millions game courtesy of Texas-sold tickets. Both tickets had the same number match scenario; they matched four of the five white balls and the Mega Ball. The base prize for that scenario is $10,000. However, both tickets had a multiplier of "2x," which means the total payout for each Texas winner was $20,000.

Since there was no jackpot winner in Mega Millions that game's top prize will now climb to an estimated $264 million for Friday's drawing. By the way, that is the estimated amount for the annuitized jackpot; the lump sum payout on Friday is estimated to be $117.3 million.

Your next chance at life-changing millions will come in tonight's Powerball and Lotto Texas with Extra! drawings. The Powerball jackpot is estimated to be $65 million. The Lotto Texas with Extra! jackpot is estimated to be $27.25 million.

Playing lottery games can be a lot of fun, whether you play the draw games or the scratch-offs, it's fun to play and even more fun to win. However, the truth is that most lottery games do not return money to their investors, which means there's a pretty good chance you'll lose the money you put into the game. If you have a gambling problem, please get help. You can get free assistance in that matter by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. Good Luck.