(Austin, TX) The multi-state lottery game Powerball held its Saturday drawing last night, and once again, it appears that the check-writing machine at the Texas Lottery Offices in Austin will need a refill of ink. It was another night of big wins from Dalhart to Dallas and Brownsville to Borger.

In fact, the Texas Lottery revealed to us that more than 25,000 Powerball tickets sold in the state returned money to players in Saturday's drawing. And of those 25,000-plus Powerball wins on Saturday, over 10,000 of them were tickets that opted to multiply their money by adding the game's Power Play option.

If you're not familiar with the inner workings of the Powerball game, it's really straightforward. There are white balls numbered 1 to 69. There are red balls; those are the Powerballs, and they are numbered 1 to 26. Your quest is to match all five of the white ball numbers and the one red ball, Powerball, that are drawn when the game is being played.

For an extra dollar, a player may opt in for the Power Play feature of the game. That could multiply your winnings by 2,3,4,5, or even 10 times the face value of your "official prize". The 10x multiplier is only added to the game when the Powerball jackpot is $150 million or less.

The Power Play multiplier does not apply to Match 5 Million or Powerball jackpot prizes. So, if you match all five white balls, that's a Match 5 Million win. But if you have Power Play on your ticket, then the prize is only doubled to two million dollars, even if the Power Play multiplier is 3,4,5, or 10.

Where Can I See the Powerball Drawing Online?

How about right here? This is from the Powerball YouTube Channel. It is the official drawing for Powerball for Saturday, June 7, 2025.

As you can see from the video, the top prize in Saturday's Powerball game was $45 million, which was the estimated jackpot for the annuity. And that jackpot will be growing since no tickets sold in Texas or anywhere else for that matter matched the numbers needed to claim the game's top prize.

Now, there were a lot of winners who came from Texas-sold tickets. We've already detailed that information from the Texas Lottery, so let's see if you're going to be heading out for coffee and to cash a Powerball winner this morning.

What Were Saturday's Powerball Numbers?

The numbers that we saw rolling out of the hopper last night were:

31 36 43 48 62 Powerball 25 Power Play x2

There was a Match 5 Million winner sold in Oregon. That was the largest Powerball prize handed out last night. The big win in Texas came from a ticket that matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball. By rule, that ticket is worth $50,000. The ticket purchaser did not opt for the Power Play, which would have doubled the winnings to $100,000.

The other big money draw game the Texas Lottery hosts on Saturday night is Lotto Texas with Extra! That game has been growing its jackpot total for months, and last night the drawing was for a top prize of $26 million (estimated). But much like the Powerball results from Saturday, there was no jackpot win, but there were several big wins in Texas.

The Texas Lottery confirmed that six tickets were sold for Lotto Texas with Extra! on Saturday that earned a prize of $11,660. Since there was no jackpot winner, the game's top prize is expected to grow to $26.5 million for Monday's drawing.

Your next chance at instant riches will come on Monday night when Lotto Texas with Extra! and Powerball are joined by Texas Two-Step. Lotto Texas with Extra! will play for $26.5 million. Powerball's top prize is estimated to be $54 million for the annuitized jackpot or $24.3 million for the lump sum payout. The Texas Two-Step prize is $450,000 for Monday's game.

Please remember that all lottery games involve a risk of losing money. If you have a gambling problem, get help. That confidential and professional assistance is available free of charge for you and your family by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. Good Luck.