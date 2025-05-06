(Austin, TX) Folks who live in East Texas will know the town of Sulphur Springs. In the Texas Panhandle, you know the community of Canyon. Up on Lake Lewisville, you know Highland Village. So, why are we highlighting these Texas towns in a story about the Powerball game and the Texas Lottery?

Each of those Texas towns has a population of about 16,000, give or take a few hundred. And we're using that to illustrate just how many winning Powerball tickets were sold in the state of Texas for Monday night's drawing. According to our sources at the Texas Lottery in Austin, 16,284 tickets sold for the Monday Powerball game returned money to the players who invested in them.

Did Anyone Win The Powerball Last Night?

No, we don't know how many tickets that didn't win were sold, and I am with you if you're thinking, "I bet that number is a lot higher". The Texas Lottery and Powerball wouldn't be in business if they had too many winners, right?

In addition to that large number of winning tickets from last night, we do have details on a major win scored by a Texas ticket, We'll get that after you take a look at last night's drawing. I don't want to spoil the surprise, just in case you're holding that big money winner.

Last night, the Powerball jackpot was estimated to be $55.2 million for the annuity at the time of the drawing, and we can confirm that total will be growing higher when Wednesday's game rolls around. Our source at Powerball confirmed there were no jackpot-winning tickets sold across the game's footprint.

There was a double Match 5 Million winner. That player matched all the white balls but whiffed on the Powerball, but they did have the Power Play option invoked, so they get $2 million instead of just $1 million. That big winner was sold in Puerto Rico.

What Were Monday's Powerball Numbers?

Here are the numbers that were drawn in the Powerball game for Monday, May 5, 2025.

16 34 40 45 66 Powerball 19 Power Play x2

If you are holding a ticket that has a match of at least one of those numbers, you might want to see if you've won. You can do that via the Official Texas Lottery Website. That site also has prize redemption information that should make it easier for you to claim your cash.

We do know that at least one of you is holding a ticket that matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball. That ticket is worth $50,000, and according to my insider at the Texas Lottery, the player who purchased that ticket opted not to pay to play with Power Play.

There was also a drawing in Lotto Texas with Extra! on Monday. That game had a jackpot of $17.5 million, but there were no tickets sold that won that prize. There was a ticket sold for Lotto Texas with Extra! that matched five of the six numbers, and it had the "Extra!" function of the game in play, too. That ticket is worth $14,454 after last night's drawing.

The third Monday draw game featured by the Texas Lottery last night was Texas Two-Step. That game's top offering was a prize of $325,000, but no tickets sold matched the numbers needed to earn that prize either.

How Much is the Mega Millions Jackpot Tonight?

Your next chances at instant millions come tonight with the Mega Millions Game. The estimated annuitized jackpot in that one is $90 million. Powerball, when it draws on Wednesday, will be worth an estimated $65 million. Lotto Texas with Extra! will draw, also on Wednesday, for $18 million. And your next Texas Two-Step drawing will be on Thursday for a top prize of $325,000.

Please remember that most lottery tickets sold are not winners. You have a substantial risk of losing money every time you play a lottery game. Play only for fun with money you can afford to lose. If you have a gambling problem, help is available. Call 1-800-GAMBLER. The call is confidential, and it's free for you and your family.