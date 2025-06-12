(Austin, TX) The most stable job in all of Texas has got to be the ink supplier for the check-writing machine at the Texas Lottery in Austin. The Texas Lottery has been using a lot of ink these past few weeks writing big money checks for Powerball winners in San Antonio and Cedar Hill. Lotto Texas with Extra! winners in Lone Tree, and Texas Two-Step winners, too.

Based on the Powerball drawing for Wednesday, June 11, 2025, it looks like the folks at the Texas Lottery are going to be needing even more ink cartridges as the Powerball drawing has produced two big money wins in that game and Lotto Texas with Extra! has produced a winner valued at more than $12,000.

How Much Was The Powerball on Wednesday Night?

I am sure you are curious to find out if one of the 18,506 confirmed winning tickets from last night's Powerball drawing in Texas belongs to you. So let's get to the drawing.

I am sure the most obvious observation you have about Wednesday drawing involves host Laura Johnson's hair. Yes, it does look as if she's added highlights, which is perfect for a glowing summertime look, especially when you're attempting to put $65 million in someone's hands.

But alas, the new hairstyle was not enough of a good luck charm to make the bouncing balls bounce in the right way for a jackpot winner. So, no tickets sold for last night's Powerball game matched enough numbers to win the jackpot.

However, two Texas-sold tickets earned one-third of the game's largest payouts from last night's drawing. Both Texas winners matched four of five white balls and the Powerball for a total prize of $50,000 each. Neither ticket invoked the Power Play option, which, in the case of last night, would have doubled their winnings to $100,000.

What Were Last Night's Powerball Numbers?

Here are the numbers from the Powerball drawing held June 11, 2025.

13 25 29 37 53 Powerball 03 Power Play x2

You can verify your tickets at the Official Texas Lottery website, but as we've told you, there have been two big wins of $50,000 in Texas. Meanwhile, in the other Wednesday "draw game" from the Texas Lottery, Lotto Texas with Extra! there were some big winners, too.

That game drew for a jackpot of $27.25 million on Wednesday. Unfortunately, there were no tickets that matched all the numbers needed to claim that money. However, one ticket came pretty darn close.

That ticket matched five of the six numbers and paid to play "the Extra" in the game. The total prize take for that ticket is $12,195. Eight other tickets had that same number match scenario, but they opted not to play "the Extra". The prize for those eight tickets was $2,195.

How Much Money is in the Mega Millions Jackpot?

Texas Two-Step will draw tonight in the Texas Lottery for a top prize of $625,000; that's the only "big money" draw game going on this evening. Tomorrow, Friday, there will be a drawing in Mega MIllions for a jackpot of $264 million.

Saturday's Powerball will climb to an estimated $80 million, and Lotto Texas with Extra! will have an estimated jackpot of $27.75 million when that game holds a drawing on Saturday night.

Remember, lottery games do come with a risk of losing money, if you have a gambling problem and need or want help. It's available free of charge. Call 1-800-GAMBLER; the call and the referrals to counseling are free for you and your family. Good Luck.