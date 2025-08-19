(Austin, TX) After four Powerball lottery drawings in a row, the Texas Lottery has revealed that the state's lottery players did not win three big money prizes. Lone Star Lottery players have been torching the Powerball game with at least three $50,000 winners over the last week and a half.

Monday's Powerball drawing was a bit of bad news/good news in that regard. The bad news was that there was no other Texas triple in the Powerball. But the good news is that a Texas-sold ticket earned one of the largest prizes awarded in Wednesday night's drawing.

Our sources at the Texas Lottery have confirmed that of the state's 44,616 winning tickets sold for Monday's Powerball drawing, one of those tickets is worth one million dollars this morning.

Here's how the Powerball drawing played out for Monday, August 18, 2025.

The jackpot that was announced just before the Powerball drawing for Monday was $609.1 million. That is the estimate for the annuitized jackpot. The cash payout for a jackpot win on Monday would have been $275.2 million. But no tickets sold across the Powerball landscape matched the numbers needed to claim that prize in either form.

Did Anyone Win The Powerball on Monday Night?

There were two Match 5 Million tickets sold for Monday's Powerball. One of those was sold in Texas. The other was sold in Arizona. If you'd like to check your numbers and see if you're suddenly one million dollars richer this morning, here they are.

15 46 61 63 64 Powerball 01 Power Play x3

If you have numbers on your ticket that match those we've just shown you, then you'll want to visit the Official Texas Lottery website. You can not only confirm your winnings there, but they'll offer some helpful advice on the easiest and most efficient way for you to collect your prize, too.

Where Was the Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Texas?

Our sources inside the Texas Lottery in Austin confirmed that the million-dollar Powerball winner was sold in San Antonio at the HEB Food Store on Bulverde Road. The details on the ticket suggest it was a quick pick, which means the player let the computer pick their numbers at random.

Meanwhile, in Texas's other big-money draw game for Monday, Lotto Texas with Extra! There were no jackpot prizes awarded either. There were four tickets sold for Monday's game that matched five of six with the bonus, so they earned a prize of $11,433. But the game's jackpot prize continues to rise and is expected to be at $46.75 million when they draw again on Wednesday night.

When Powerball draws again on Wednesday night, the top prize is estimated to be $643 million for the annuitized jackpot. The lump sum or cash payout is estimated to be $290.6 million for Wednesday's draw.

Tonight's Mega Millions lottery, the other multi-state lottery game that's played in Texas, will draw for an estimated top prize of $216 million. That drawing happens at 10 on Tuesday night.