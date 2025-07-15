(Rayne, Louisiana) - A Louisiana State Police Trooper is recovering after the weapon issued to him by the agency accidentally discharged and shot him.

According to KLFY News 10, the trooper was on duty in the Rayne area when his weapon went off and shot him Friday, July 11, at 12:50 am.

The injuries to the trooper were not life-threatening, but he was treated for the injuries sustained in this bizarre accident.

The shooting was not intentional, however, according to the news report, it remains under investigation as authorities attempt to figure out why and how the gun was discharged..

