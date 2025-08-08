Texas Is Home to the World’s Only Halloween Museum

Smithville, Texas (KPEL-FM) - When it comes to a state like Texas, you'll find a lot of unique things that no other place in the world has.

One of these things you'll only find in the Lone Star State is the world's one and only Texas Halloween History Museum.

Let's take a look at what makes this place such a scary good time...

Texas Halloween History Museum

The town of Smithville, Texas is where you'll find the only Halloween museum in the entire world.

The Texas Halloween History Museum in Smithville is a private collection-turned-museum curated by artist and Halloween super fan Jayme Holderby.

It's considered one of the most unique, quirky Halloween-themed destinations in Texas and possibly the entire world.

Massive Halloween Memorabilia Collection

At The Texas Halloween History Museum, you'll find vintage Halloween costumes and masks, classic and obscure Halloween décor from decades past, Horror movie collectibles and oddities and much more.

From texashalloweenmuseum.com -

Texas Halloween Museum is dedicated to preserving the true history of Halloween! The museum helps the public understand the history and culture of Halloween with a hint of mystery and magic of what was originally Samhain!

You'll also find Halloween props, animatronics, and oddities, many of them handmade or curated by the owner.

Equal parts nostalgic, kitschy, and spooky. Not a haunted house, but more of a walk-through time capsule celebrating Halloween’s cultural impact, The Texas Halloween Museum is a must for Horror movie fans, retro pop culture enthusiasts, artists and collectors, and even families looking for something a little fun and different.

Open mostly by appointment or special event, especially during the fall, it’s a must-see if you’re into retro Halloween, horror collectibles, or just want to step into something strange and unusual, the Texas Halloween History Museum is a must.

Learn more over at texashalloweenmuseum.com.