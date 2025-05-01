(Austin, TX) These are exciting times to be a lottery player in Texas. Not only does the Texas Lottery offer a great array of draw and scratch games, but Texas players have been really winning a lot. Wednesday's Powerball game is proof of that, as once again, a Texas-sold ticket is making headlines for a major financial windfall.

Texas Lottery, Facebook Texas Lottery, Facebook loading...

The Powerball multi-state lottery game is no stranger to making winners in Texas. There have been million-dollar wins in Lubbock, several million-dollar wins in Sugar Land, and there have been countless other $100,000 and $50,000 winners from Wichita Falls to Lufkin to San Antonio to Beaumont.

Here is what we know about the Powerball drawing for Wednesday, April 30, 2025. We know that the jackpot when the drawing went live was estimated to be $30.1 million. We know that Powerball had a jackpot winner less than a week ago. We also know that "Lottery Lightning" often strikes the same place over and over again.

Let's check those numbers, shall we?

Unfortunately, "America's Favorite Jackpot Game" did not make a jackpot winner last night. So the $30.1 million will grow to an estimated $44 million on Saturday night. There were no Match 5 Million winners in last night's drawing either.

What Were Wednesday's Powerball Lottery Numbers?

But there were some winners, and I mean BIG winners for the Powerball game on Wednesday. Our source at the Texas Lottery revealed that 19,419 tickets sold for Wednesday's games were winners. Maybe one of those tickets is yours. Let's review the numbers.

01 02 03 57 59 Powerball 09 Power Play x2

If you're holding a ticket that suggests you may have a prize-winning match, then you'll need to visit the Official Texas Lottery website. You can verify your ticket there and get detailed information on the best way to claim your prize.

Google Maps/Google Streetview Google Maps/Google Streetview loading...

Texas Powerball Winners Revealed

The largest prize in Wednesday's Powerball was $100,000; three tickets earned that prize, including a ticket sold in neighboring Louisiana. If you happened to have been visiting next door and played Powerball, you could be holding on to a big winner in that regard.

TIME SENSITIVE: Mega Millions Produces Massive 10x Wins in Texas Tuesday

READ MORE NOW: Texas Lottery Confirms $1.67 Million Powerball Win

There were eight tickets sold with that same number match scenario, four of five white balls and the Powerball, that earned $50,000. The reason one prize is $100,000 and the other is $50,000 comes down to who did and who did not invoke the Power Play option.

Texas Lottery via YouTube Texas Lottery via YouTube loading...

Since there was no jackpot win, the Powerball jackpot will climb to an estimated $44 million for Saturday's drawing. Meanwhile, Wednesday's other big "draw game" in Texas, Lotto Texas with Extra! played for a jackpot prize of $16.25 million. There was no winner, but one ticket did match five of six in that game with the "Extra" invoked. So that prize is worth $12,292 this morning.

What Texas Lottery Games Draw Tonight?

Your next chance at big bucks tonight with Texas Two-Step, that game is featuring a top prize of $200,000. Then, on Friday, you might try your luck with Mega Millions. The jackpot in that game is expected to be $80 million or more when the ping pong balls drop at 10 pm.

Please remember that all lottery games involve a risk of losing money. If you play, you could, and you most likely will lose your investment. If you have a gambling problem call 1-800- GAMBLER for professional counseling and other services to help you work through the issue. Good Luck.