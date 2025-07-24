(Austin, TX) I think the only thing higher than the temperature in Amarillo, Dalhart, Lubbock, Abilene, and Lufkin yesterday was the amount of money a Texas Lottery player could win playing Powerball on Wednesday night.

If you didn't hear, the Powerball jackpot for Wednesday's game was just over $326 million for the annuitized jackpot. The afternoon high temperature in those Texas cities we just mentioned featured numbers not quite so high on local thermometers, but needless to say, some cool cash could and would come in handy, right?

If you think about it, the guy whose job it is to put the red mercury in Texas thermometers has the same stress level as the guy who has to buy ink for the checkwriting machine at the Texas Lottery. They are going through a lot of their respective products these days. I mean, the temperatures are off the charts, and the big money winners in Texas Lottery games seem to happen every day.

How Much Was the Powerball Jackpot on Wednesday Night?

Speaking of the Texas Lottery, because talking about the heat does no good, here is how the Powerball drawing shook out last night for Wednesday, July 23, 2025.

The people at Powerball have informed us that no tickets sold across the game's footprint matched the numbers needed to claim the jackpot prize, officially listed as $326.1 million. But there were some other big money winners on Wednesday night.

A ticket sold in Georgia hit the Match 5 Million prize. Not only did they match all of the white balls, but they had the Power Play option on their ticket too. This means their total takeaway from Wednesday's Powerball is a $2 million prize.

How Many Winning Powerball Tickets Were Sold in Texas For Wednesday's Drawing?

According to the folks at the Texas Lottery offices in Austin, there were 30,358 winning Powerball tickets sold in Texas for Wednesday's game. Of those 30,358 winners, 12,047 Texas Powerball players had their winnings multiplied by three thanks to the Power Play Option.

If you want to see if you were one of the fortunate 30,000-plus winners, here are the numbers from Wednesday's Powerball drawing:

02 18 19 25 35 Powerball 25 Power Play x3

The Texas Lottery did confirm that a Texas-sold ticket matched four of five white balls and the Powerball, essentially missing the jackpot prize by just one number on Wednesday. By rule, that ticket earns a prize of $50,000. But because the ticket's purchaser opted for the Power Play, they will be awarded $150,000.

The other big draw game in Texas on Wednesday night is Lotto Texas with Extra! That game has a jackpot prize of $39.75 million after there was no winner on Wednesday. The Texas Lottery did confirm that seven tickets were sold for Lotto Texas with Extra! earned a prize of $11,737 for matching five of six numbers and participating in the "Extra!" function of the game.

Your next opportunity at instant millions will come on Friday night when the Mega Millions multi-state lottery game draws for a prize of $120 million. The next Powerball drawing will take place on Saturday night. The estimated top prize for that drawing is $350 million for the annuitized jackpot or $156.5 million for the lump sum or cash payout.

Please remember that lottery games do involve a risk of losing money. If you choose to play, choose to play responsibly. If you have a gambling problem and want help, it's available at no cost to you. Call 1-800-GAMBLER. The call is free, and so are the referrals to counseling. Good Luck.