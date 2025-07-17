(Austin, TX) The Texas Lottery has revealed another "double-whammy" win in Wednesday night's multi-state Powerball lottery drawing. The jackpot for Powerball on Wednesday night was estimated to be $266.4 million for the annuitized jackpot and $120.8 million for the lump sum or cash payout for the prize.

The Texas Lottery checkwriting machine has been really busy as of late, creating checks for winners in Nolanville, Hooks, Austin, Humble, Elgin, Amarillo, and Tyler over the past few weeks. So the fact that there were two big-money Powerball wins in Texas last night comes as no surprise to those who follow lottery games.

The last time Powerball produced a jackpot winner was in the May 31st drawing from earlier this year. In that drawing, a ticket sold in California matched all the numbers needed to claim the jackpot prize of $204 million. It was the fourth Powerball jackpot win of 2025.

Other previous jackpot wins in Powerball drawings this year took place in January when a ticket sold in Oregon claimed a prize of $328.5 million. That was followed in March by a $526.5 million win claimed by a California ticket. And finally, back in April, a ticket sold in Kentucky matched all the needed numbers to claim a Powerball jackpot of $167.3 million.

Here is how the Powerball drawing for July 16, 2025, played out last night:

Our sources inside Powerball confirmed what we were told by our sources in Austin at the Texas Lottery that there were no tickets sold across the Powerball footprint or in the state of Texas that matched the numbers needed to claim the jackpot prize.

There were also no tickets that matched all five of the white balls to earn a Match 5 Million prize either. That means the largest prize won in Wednesday's drawing was $100,000, and one of the three $100,000 winners was a Texas-sold ticket.

The $100,000 winners matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball, plus those players opted for the game's Power Play function. Another nine tickets sold across the Powerball footprint also had that same number match scenario, but they did not spend the extra dollar for Power Play. That decision means their prize is $50,000 instead of $100,000.

The Texas Lottery has confirmed that 25,498 winning tickets were sold by their retailers across the state for Wednesday's drawing. Of those winners, 10,111 had their prize doubled by opting in for Power Play.

If you played Powerball last night, here are the numbers:

04 21 43 48 49 Powerball 22 Power Play x2

Since there was no jackpot winner, the Powerball top prize will continue to grow ahead of Saturday night's drawing. The estimated annuitized jackpot on Saturday night will be $288 million, with a cash payout prize estimated to be $130.6 million.

The other big money draw game held in Texas on Wednesday night is Lotto Texas with Extra! There was no winner in that game, and the jackpot prize continues to grow there as well. Next time they draw for Lotto Texas with Extra! the estimated top prize will be $38 million.

There will be a drawing in the Texas Two-Step game tonight. That game has a jackpot prize of $200,000. This is after two tickets matched four of four with the Bonus in the July 14th Texas Two-Step drawing. The jackpot for that drawing was listed at $300,000. The winning tickets from July 14th were sold in Port Arthur and Edinburg.

Please remember that playing lottery games involves a risk of losing money. If you have a gambling problem, help is available at no cost to you or your family. Simply dial 1-800-GAMBLER. The call and the referrals to counseling are free. Good Luck.