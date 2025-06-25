(Austin, TX) On Tuesday night, it was Mega Millions turn to make a typical Texan wealthy beyond their wildest dreams. According to the Texas Lottery, they probably would not go as far as to say "wealthy beyond their wildest dreams", but there are quite a few Texas ticket holders for Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing that should be happier today than they were yesterday.

Mega Millions bills itself via the Texas Lottery as "The Big Game with Big Prizes," and ever since the multi-state lottery game revamped its structure earlier this year, they have certainly been paying out a lot more than it seems it did in the past.

For the June 20th drawing, there were three Match 5 Million winners of $2 million, $3 million, and $4 million. That's the first time the game has had multiple Match 5 Million wins in that amount since the game changed its format. Those big wins were in Georgia, Washington, and New Jersey, respectively.

What Were The Numbers Drawn for Mega Millions Last Night

We do know there was at least one big win in Texas last. The Texas Lottery reports that more than 22,000 winning tickets were sold in the state for the Tuesday Mega Millions drawing. Here is how that drawing played out.

Our sources at Mega Millions confirmed that no tickets were sold in last night's game that matched the numbers needed to claim the jackpot prize of $326 million. There were also no Match 5 Million winners sold. A Match 5 Million happens when a ticket matches all five of the white ball numbers but fails to match the number on the gold Mega Ball.

According to Mega Millions, there were seven tickets sold that matched four of the white balls and the Mega Ball. By rule, that's a $10,000 win, but with the new enhanced format of the game, every one of those seven tickets had their $10,000 prize multiplied.

One of those multiplied winners was a Texas-sold ticket. That ticket has a multiplier of "3" attached to it, so the take-home for that Texas Lottery player will be a cool $30,000. Again, not "wildest dreams wealth" but I don't think any of us would turn down $30,000 on a $5 wager, would we?

What Were Tuesday's Mega Millions Lottery Numbers?

The Mega Millions numbers for Tuesday, June 24, 2025, were:

10 11 18 24 60 Mega Ball 20

If your ticket shows some matches with these numbers, you'll want to verify that ticket at the Official Texas Lottery website. If you do have a winner on your hands, that site will tell you exactly how much you've won and where you need to go to claim that prize.

Meanwhile, the Mega Millions jackpot will continue to grow. It is estimated that by the time the balls drop on Friday night, the game's annuitized jackpot will be $348 million. If you win and want the cash option, your take would be an estimated $155.5 million.

Your next chance at instant riches via the Texas Lottery will come tonight with the Powerball drawing. Powerball's top prize is an estimated $140 million. I guess with the jackpot still below $150 million, it is possible you could get a "10x" multiplier if you opt for the Power Play function in the game.

There is also a nice jackpot prize in Lotto Texas with Extra! tonight. That game's top prize is $30.5 million for the annuity or $16.7 million for the cash option.

Remember, all lottery games come with a risk of losing money. Play responsibly, and if you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER. Good Luck.