(KPEL-FM) The Texas Lottery has confirmed that a Powerball ticket sold for Wednesday's multi-state Powerball lottery game has won the largest prize awarded on Wednesday night.

Texas has cePrtainly seen its share of Powerball big wins in recent weeks. There have been big money tickets cashed in Lubbock, Houston, San Antonio, and Cedar Hill. Based on the results of last night's drawing, it looks as if we'll be adding one more town and one more name to the Texas Lottery's ever-growing list of winners.

The Powerball jackpot has been climbing since a ticket sold in Kentucky for the May 2nd drawing won a jackpot prize of $167 million.

Powerball Winner Jailed After $167 Million Jackpot Win

In a strange twist of events, that ticket holder from Kentucky found himself in jail just a few days after the big win was announced. According to reports, James Farthing and his girlfriend were arrested following a scuffle in Florida. That altercation led to Farthing being jailed for a short time.

Hopefully, when good lottery luck smiles on you, there won't be any need for orange jumpsuits or phone calls to attorneys. If I were the one who won a huge lottery prize, I would keep that information as quiet as possible. But you might choose to be a bit more flamboyant should Lady Luck smile upon you and kiss you on the lips with a huge lottery win.

How Much Was Powerball on Monday Night?

Monday's Powerball jackpot was an estimated $94.1 million for the annuitized jackpot. The lump sum payout was estimated to be $42.8 million at the time the ping pong balls left the hopper. Here is how that drawing for May 12, 2025, played out.

While we do know the largest single prize won in last night's game belongs to a Texas-sold ticket we have also confirmed through our sources at Powerball that no ticket sold for Monday's game matched the numbers needed to claim the jackpot prize.

There were also no tickets sold last night that matched all five of the white balls sans the Powerball to earn Match 5 Million money either. That means the top prize in Monday's game went to a ticket that matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball.

What Were the Powerball Numbers for Monday, May 12, 2025?

Yes, that was a Texas ticket that not only had that number match scenario, but the ticket's holder opted for the Power Play multiplier. The results were a Texas Lottery win of $150,000. Now, let's see if that was your ticket that earned that big money.

The Powerball numbers for Monday night were:

15 16 41 48 60 Powerball 21 Power Play 3

If you have some matching numbers on your ticket, you'll want to visit the Official Texas Lottery Website to verify your win. The Texas Lottery site can not only confirm how much your prize is, but it will also provide helpful information on the most efficient way to claim your prize winnings.

The Texas Lottery does not provide point of purchase details on prizes of less than one million as part of its Powerball results, the day following a drawing. Later, once the winner has claimed the prize, they will reveal the city where the big ticket was sold.

What Texas Lottery Games Draw on Monday Night?

The other big money draw game, the Texas Lottery, features on Monday night, Texas Two-Step, played last night for a top prize of $475,000. There were no jackpot winners sold for that game. But a dozen Texas-sold tickets earned a prize of more than $1,200 in Monday's game.

How Much is the Mega Millions Lottery Jackpot?

Your next chance at instant millions happens tonight with Mega Millions. The top prize in that drawing is estimated to be $110 million for the annuitized jackpot. If you weren't aware or haven't played Mega Millions since before April 8th of this year. You'll find that tickets now cost $5, but the game has improved your chances of winning larger prizes.

Please remember that lottery games do involve a risk of losing money. If you have a gambling problem, there is help available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The call and the referral to counseling are free for you and your family. Good Luck.